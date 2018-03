MURRAY COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- The sole commissioner of Murray County resigned Monday.

Eyewitness News has not been able to confirm the reason why David Ridley quit, but we did confirm a special election will be held in June to replace him.

County Manager, Tom Starnes, says the resignation caught him off guard.

The County Attorney is looking into how to handle the vacancy. An interim commissioner is one option the County Attorney is reviewing.

