HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- Two Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a crash off Hickory Valley Road, near Bay Drive.

The crash happened Sunday night just before 9:00.

The deputies were chasing a suspect who was on foot when their patrol cars collided.

One of the deputies was taken to Erlanger with a possible head injury, the other was not injured.

Both patrol cars were damaged.

The suspect they were chasing was eventually taken into custody.