CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)— HomeServe USA made its way to Chattanooga in November of 2010 and will create nearly 140 jobs for the city.

The center provides emergency home repair programs and is now set to officially launch its new customer care center on March 31st.

HomeServe CEO Jonathan King says Chattanooga is proving to be the perfect location for the new center.

"We decided on Chattanooga because of the availability of high-quality employees combined with the robust telecommunications and data infrastructure available in the area," says King.

Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield says the center is becoming an important part of the local economy.

"With the addition of the jobs that HomeServe now provides, along with the increase in our tax base, HomeServe has shown itself to be an important part of Chattanooga's economy," says Mayor Littlefield.

The customer care center is now taking applications. Resumes should be sent here.