CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Lookout Valley community honored the life of one of their own Sunday.

Halie Forstner turns 100-years-old Monday.

She was born in 1911 on Sand Mountain, and moved to Chattanooga just nine years later.

She is Lookout Valley Presbyterian's most senior member, and perhaps most independent.

She still drives everyday and lives alone.

"Never dreamed and still don't realize that I am 100. I mean I know it's true, but as far as 100 years, that sounds like a huge number to me," says Forstner.

Forstner just renewed her driver's license for another six years and plans to drive as long as she can.

