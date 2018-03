CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- For the third time in six months a member of the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office is off the job.

Andrew Plummer is suspended with pay while the Georgia Bureau of Investigations looks into claims he used excessive force.

Sheriff John Everett says Plummer tased a suspect Wednesday, and was reported for going too far.

A state trooper and four civilians were watching.

The GBI is interviewing those witnesses.

Everett says this isn't the first issue the department has had with Plummer.

Just last week we reported Gary Mull being fired for showing up to investigate a crime after drinking.

In November, Carrie Ann Brown was arrested for drugs, while training to be a deputy.