CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A weekend saturation by the Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office nets over 100 arrests.

Of those arrests, 92 were for misdemeanor charges, nine for felonies, and eight gang-related.

Police also made 94 gang contacts, as the weekend roundup was geared towards gang-suppression.

Several drugs, over $2,000, three guns, and eight vehicles were seized.

A spokesperson says more anti-gang operations are in the works.