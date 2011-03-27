UPDATED: Dalton Police make 2nd arrest for impersonating officer

Story by Callie Starnes

Eyewitness News Reporter/Anchor

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A Dalton man is in trouble for pretending to be a police officer.

Authorities say Jackie Plemons went too far by first installing blue strobe lights on his car, and then flashing them at another driver.

A red Mustang sits in Dalton's impound lot, while its owner faces charges for impersonating a police officer.

"Mr. Plemons turned on some strobe lights he had in the grill of his car and also a blue LED light bar he had in the bumper of his car," says Dalton Police spokesperson Bruce Frazier.

Authorities say Jackie Plemons was on his way to work at Mohawk when he pulled up beside another car, acted like he wanted to race, then flashed blue lights at the other driver, who then called 911.

Police caught up with Plemons. They searched his mustang and found an elaborate setup of toggle switches and lights.

"He said he was trying to use the lights as a way of signaling; as a way to say hello," says Frazier.

Despite his intent, the lights were enough to put Plemons behind bars.

Georgia Code states it is unlawful for anyone other than emergency personnel to use flashing or revolving lights for the purpose of preventing confusion during a traffic stop.

Nine times out of ten in Dalton, traffic stops are conducted by a marked patrol car. If there is any question, police encourage you to call 911.

"The 911 center will check with dispatch, and if that is a legitimate person behind you then they will say, ‘yes it is' and ‘go ahead and find a place to pull over'," says Frazier.

Plemons was released on a $2,500 bond.