CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A UTC football player is charged with felony vandalism.

Police say 20-year-old nick Yazzie was arrested Friday and accused of vandalizing a vehicle.

Yazzie has been released on bond and was on the field Saturday for spring scrimmage.

We contacted UTC's sports information director for comment, he was not aware of Yazzie's arrest.

Yazzie is due in court on April 8th.