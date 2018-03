EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB)-- A domestic dispute sends three to the hospital with knife wounds.

The incident happened around 2:00 pm, Sunday, at the Fountain Bleau Apartments on Spring Creek Road.

Police say Askia and Heather Witherow were in an argument that escalated when Mrs. Witherow's brother, Michael Brown, became angry and pulled a knife.

Brown and Mr. Witherow began fighting, and as the two fell to the ground, Brown suffered a stab wound to the left side of his stomach.

Mr. Witherow received a large cut on the back of his neck and Mrs. Witherow was cut on the hand while trying to break-up the fight.

Brown walked across the street to Parkridge East Hospital, and the couple was taken to Erlanger for treatment.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.