JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash at an airshow in northeast Florida.

Flagler County spokesman Carl Laundrie says a single-engine Yak-52 plane broke from an aerobatics formation and fell to the ground Saturday afternoon, killing the pilot. Florida Highway Patrol identified him as 58-year-old William Walker of Cookeville, Tenn.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Wings Over Flagler Fly-In continues Sunday with fly-overs but no aerobatics.

Information from: The Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

