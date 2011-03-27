Heavy rains have TVA dam system in overdrive

KNOXVILLE, TN. (AP) - Heavy rains in February and March have TVA working to get lakes and reservoirs ready for the summer recreation season.

Records show some parts of East Tennessee have had more than 6 inches of rain since March 5 and TVA since has been storing water in tributary reservoirs and spilling it through dams to let high flows recede.

Lake levels typically are low in March and have to be raised each year for recreation.

With no significant rain events in extended forecasts, TVA's River Forecast Center has continued to spill at the dams.

Center manager David Bowling told The Knoxville News Sentinel the priorities are "to minimize potential flooding and ensure continued navigation."

The center is staffed around the clock, monitoring weather conditions and water quality, availability and demand.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

