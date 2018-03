CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This weekend's Crime Stoppers has police searching for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Reginald Dewayne Woods, also known as Reginald Oakley, is wanted in connection to last week's shooting at College Hill Courts.

Police say Woods shot three people, two in the back and one in the leg, with an assault rifle.

He faces a long list of charges including three counts of felony attempted first degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

He is also wanted for a failure to appear warrant, vandalism, and aggravated burglary.

Woods is described as 5'8", 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on both arms and a last known address at 6143 Tall Pine Lane, Lot 65, off of Airport Road.

Woods should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.