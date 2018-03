HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The president of Alabama A&M university will formally take charge of the school in a belated ceremony.

President Andrew Hugine will receive a robe, mace and the medallion marking his role as head of the university during a ceremony set for Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony is coming a little later than normal. The Huntsville Times reports that Hugine will mark his second anniversary at A&M in July.

Former school trustee Lynn Sherrod said the event was scheduled to coincide with the university's annual Black Tie Gala, a big fundraiser for the institution.

Information from: The Huntsville Times

