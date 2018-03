EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB)-- It was a close call for one driver when a tree crashed into his SUV Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Pigmore Road in East Ridge.

Police say the Ford Explorer was traveling north when the tree fell, crushing the SUV.

The driver got out safely.

The road was closed most of the day as crews worked to remove the tree.

The tree also took power lines down with it.

EPB spent the afternoon working to restore power to homes nearby.