CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Geraldine Ferraro, the first female Vice Presidential candidate, has died at age 75.

A spokesperson says Ferraro passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital after a long battle with myeloma, a blood cancer.

Ferraro made history in 1984 when she joined Presidential candidate Walter Mondale on the Democratic ticket as his running mate.

The bid for the White House was unsuccessful.

Ferraro is survived by her husband of 50 years.