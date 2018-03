EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB)-- A lightning strike caused an East Ridge home to go up in flames.

The call came in from the home on Missionare Avenue just before 7:00 am.

Fire officials say crews arrived to a home with heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading and protect the family's belongings.

Investigators say a lightning strike is responsible for the blaze.

Thankfully, no one was injured and damage was estimated at $75,000.