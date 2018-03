CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- Firefighters in Catoosa County were called to a garage fire on Napier Lane, after lightning struck the roof.

The call came in just before 11:00 am.

Investigators say lightning hit the garage, causing flames to erupt.

Our crew on the scene says collectable cars were inside the garage, and the homeowner was able to save the majority of them. A Model-T Ford was the only car damaged.

This is the second weather related fire from Saturday's storm.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates.