UPDATE 5: Minor flooding expected in Channel 3 viewing area

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Lookout Creek has receded to just below flood stage, but a Flood Warning is out until around 6am Monday for areas in Hamilton and Dade counties near the creek.

Coahulla Creek is still above flood stage. Those in Keiths Mill and Dalton may encounter problems.

Chickamauga Creek did not crest to flood stage and continues to recede.

Here are local storm reports from yesterday:

http://www.srh.noaa.gov/ffc/text.php?pil=atllsrffc (GA)

http://www.srh.noaa.gov/productview.php?pil=LSRMRX (TN & NC)

Updated Sunday 3/27/11 at 9:48pm

-----------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Most of our Sunday has been dry! Showers, mostly light, expected to return late tonight, ending Monday morning. Up to another 0.5" of rain may fall in some locations and a Flood Warning remains in effect for portions of Hamilton county and north GA.

http://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mrx&wwa=flood%20warning

Also, here is a list of National Weather Service storm reports from yesterday.

http://www.srh.noaa.gov/productview.php?pil=LSRMRX (TN & NC)



Quarter size hail reported in various areas of north GA (Calhoun, Rossville, and Eton).

Updated Sunday 3/27/11 3:45pm

-----------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Significant rain has moved south of the Channel 3 viewing area. Record daily rainfall of 2.93" was recorded at the Chattanooga airport yesterday. This broke the previous record of 2.11" set on March 26, 1965.

Skies will remain mainly cloudy for our Sunday and high temperatures will remain below normal for late March. Another round of rain is expected to return to the TN Valley late tonight and end by midday Monday.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until Monday afternoon for parts of Hamilton county, TN and Dade county, GA near Lookout Creek.

-----------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday morning. An additional 1-2" of rainfall are possible over north GA, so minor is flooding still a concern. Please travel safely. Sunday afternoon and evening should see a break from the wet weather followed by more rain late Sunday night into Monday.

------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--A large portion of Saturday's rain has diminished over the past hour or two. Some heavy rain falling at this hour in northeast AL and near Calhoun, GA. Doppler radar estimates have indicated 2-3" totals so far from near Chattanooga to eastern Polk county and in many areas of north GA.

Flood warning for areas along Lookout Creek in parts of Hamilton and Dade counties remains in effect until late Sunday night. Latest stage info for Chickamauga and Lookout Creeks available on our Facebook pages.

Forecast updates coming soon!

--------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A stationary front has parked itself in far northern GA and AL. These areas, as well as the southern TN counties and western NC counties in the Channel 3 viewing area, will be the focus for heavy rain and possible localized flooding for the next several hours. So the Flood Warning for Dade and Hamilton counties continues. Some more rumbles of thunder may be heard, but severe storms are not expected.

Please don't underestimate the power of high/moving water. If you have to travel and come across a road or intersection that looks flooded, please turn around and take a different route. Let's stay safe!

----------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia has issued a

FLOOD WARNING that will affect parts of Hamilton County, TN and Dade County, GA. The warning is for Lookout Creek near New England from late Saturday night until late Sunday night.

At 9:00 a.m. Saturday the stage was five feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet so minor flooding is possible. The creek will probably rise above flood stage after midnight and continue to rise near 13 feet Sunday morning.

At 13 feet, expect minor flooding along Sells Lane in Trenton, Mason Road near Rising Fawn, and Creek Road near New England.

All of these roads will likely be closed. Also minor flooding expands much further downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftona area.

Stay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com today as conditions change. Click here for the latest list of watching and warnings.

