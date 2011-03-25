Mega Millions Mega Jackpot

By Greg Glover

Eyewitness News Anchor

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Lottery officials drew winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, Friday night.

If someone wins, they're going home with the 6th largest jackpot in the history of the game, $312million!

"One Mega Quick Pick will be one dollar even," says store clerk.

Lots of cash is on the line.

"Big money. Big money. I can't wait to win! You know?" says Anthony Fulton.

Growing since February 1st, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled from a not-too-shabby $244-million on Tuesday to hyperventilating $312-million Friday night.

"We gonna share all this money together," says Michael and Annette Frye.

The tickets were moving like hotcakes, Friday night, at the Dayton Boulevard Spur. Everyone trying to find the number combination to make themselves rich.

"You know, it's just luck. It's just luck," says Sammy Durham.

"Give me 9. Number 9, okay. 5. 5," says a customer

"Secret. Secret. 26, we'll say for one of `em," says Fulton.

"4. 4. 27. 27. 15. 15," says another customer.

"I'm gonna trust the machine. All right," says the Fryes.

You find a fiver on the sidewalk, it's a good day but winning even a share of more than 300-million dollars would be life changing. what would these folks do?

"My first gift is my tithe. And we'll take care of our mother which is my mother and uh, buy us a home. Buy us a home," says the Fryes.

"I'd make sure my kids were okay. And I've got 6 grandkids. I'd take care of all those, make sure their college was done," says Durham.

"I would absolutely help my dad pay off his house and you know, help out the folks and maybe buy me a couple of things," says Fulton.

Most we talked to say they play a dollar or two every week but when the jackpot gets this high, they can't resist buying a few more chances. After all, you can't win if you don't play, right?

"Good Lord's willing, creeks don't rise, maybe you'll win something," says Durham.

The Mega Millions numbers are 22-54-24-31-52 and mega gold ball 4.