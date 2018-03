By WRCB Staff

HIXSON, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A cabinet business goes up in flames in the Middle Valley area.

At 9:35 p.m. Friday, neighbors in the area of 7900 block of Middle Valley Road smelled heavy smoke and walked outside to investigate to find a nearby business, Dakota's Cabinet Shop, was fully involved with fire.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting a fully involved commercial fire and immediately requested a Mutual Aid response.

No injuries are reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

Sale Creek VFD, Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Sequoyah VFD, and Red Bank Fire Department responded to assist Dallas Bay VFD with apparatus and manpower.