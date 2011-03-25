Dalton buffet closed after 3 failed inspections in 6 months

Story by Paul Shahen

Eyewitness News Reporter

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- After multiple warnings to clean up their act, the health department pulled the plug on a Dalton restaurant.

Asia Buffet may be closed for good.

The health department says they did all they could, but public safety had to come first.

Three failed inspections in six months.

Locals we talked to were shocked and frankly disgusted.

"I'm going to have doubts about other buffets," says Ronnie Smith, Dalton resident. "Probably stop eating it all."

One after another, North Georgians stopped by Asia Buffet for lunch only to find a handwritten note that said "closed".

And maybe for good says the health department.

Since opening five months ago, they've failed three health inspections.

Local Kaylene Aley and her family ate there twice a week.

"I feel fortunate we didn't come down with food poisoning. I'm speechless on the whole ordeal. I feel lucky, because you do take a risk, when you go to restaurants like this," says Aley.

The restaurant failed two consecutive inspections since January that should have warranted a suspension, but the health department chose to work with the owners who weren't accustomed to Georgia laws.

"Our environmental staff prepared materials in Chinese, worked with them hands on, several hours of education time," says Jennifer King with the North Georgia Health District.

The health dept wanted them to succeed and at the same time keep the public safe.

At first it paid off, and the restaurant passed a scheduled test in February.

It was this week's unexpected visit that failed, showing ten violations, six under food borne illness risk factors.

That was the last straw, as public safety trumps all.

And even though the public wasn't aware, they're thankful now.

"If there's food borne illness, that's extremely serious," says Brent Freeman, Dalton resident. "I've eaten here quite a bit, and that's not something I want to come in contact with."

Asia Buffet will have a hearing on Monday to determine if they will remain closed for good.

The health department in North Georgia offers all restaurant report cards on its website.