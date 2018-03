Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Failing Score:

Steppin' Out

4249 Shallowford Road

Score: 45

***CLOSED BY INSPECTORS***



*Chicken Stored At Wrong Temperatures

*Cleaning Chemicals Stored In Wrong Place

*No Water In Building

*Improper Disposal of Waste Water and Other Products





**Health Department, Building Inspectors to Determine Fate of Business**

*History of Low and Failing Scores



************************************

High Score:

Ankar's Express

6016 Shallowford Road

Score: 93