RHEA COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) - A Rhea County woman is charged with TennCare fraud in nearby Hamilton County, in connection with selling prescription drugs.

Investigators say 41-year-old Violet Ann Stinnett of Dayton used TennCare benefits to pay for a prescription, in which she planned to sell a portion of.

Stinnett was charged Friday.

"Sheriff's officers in Rhea and Hamilton Counties worked hard to help us with this case," Inspector General Deborah Faulkner said. "That's the kind of commitment and cooperation it will take across the state to bring an end to this activity in TennCare."

The TennCare fraud charges against Stinnett could result in a two year sentence, if convicted. District Attorney General William H. Cox, III is prosecuting.