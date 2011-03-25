Bill replaces 'idiot' and 'lunatic' in state laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new bill will remove terms like "idiot," "lunatic" and "retarded" from state laws, replacing them with updated language.

The bill sent by the House on Thursday to Gov. Bill Haslam replaces "idiot," lunatic" and "person of unsound mind" with "person adjudicated incompetent."

"Disabled" and "handicapped" are replaced with "people with a disability." And "retardation" becomes "intellectual disability."

Senate sponsor Douglas Henry, of Nashville, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities asked for the changes.

One section wasn't changed, though. There will still be a law that forbids issuing marriage licenses to an applicant who appears to be "drunk, insane or an imbecile."

Henry said legislative attorneys told him changing that language could alter the substance of the law.

