CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A man charged in the murder of a Chattanooga pastor pleaded not guilty.

Antonio Henry entered that plea when he went before the judge Friday.

His 16-year-old cousin, Brendan Barnes, entered no plea, because of a change in attorneys.

Both Barnes and 25-year-old Antonio Henry are charged in the murder of Reverend David Strong.

Strong was stabbed nearly 30-times, and found dead in his home back in October.

The cousins blame each other for the actual killing.

Henry says it was because the pastor made unwanted sexual advances towards him.

He and his cousin are due in court in May.