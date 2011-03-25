Federal trial set for 3 accused of soring horses

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A federal trial has been scheduled in Chattanooga for three people accused of soring horses.

Barney Davis and Jeffrey Bradford, both of Lewisburg, and Christen Altman of Shelbyville will stand trial beginning May 31, reported The Shelbyville Times-Gazette citing court documents.

The indictment alleges the three conspired to violate federal law by causing sores that accentuate spotted saddle horses' gait in competition. The defendants were arrested last week and are free without bond.

Court documents show their attorneys have until May 17 to submit any plea bargain plan to court.

Records show Davis's attorney is John Norton of Shelbyville and public defender Mary Ellen Coleman represents Bradford. Records list no lawyer for Altman.

Norton wasn't immediately available for comment by telephone on Friday.

