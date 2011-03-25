UPDATE: TVA Boasts Browns Ferry Plant Safety

Story by Antwan Harris

Eyewitness News Reporter

ATHENS, Ala. (WRCB)-- TVA officials said the events of Japan have thought the agency that "Murphy's Law" is quite evident.

The tsunami which destroyed parts of the Fukushima Nuclear plant, was anticipated in the Japanese design, but the powerful force behind the 70 ft wave walls were not.

Authorities with the Browns Ferry Nuclear plant in Athens, Alabama said Japan's disaster is just an addition to years of planning for catastrophes since the terrorist attack of 9/11.

Nuclear Communications Director Ray Golden said, "We then had to go back and say what if someone decided to crash a plane into here intentionally, what would happen. So we made additional modifications to the plant."

Some of those modifications couldn't be shown on camera, but Chief Nuclear Officer Preston Swafford said changes included 9 feet of steel reinforced concrete around the reactors, and a underground exhaust system that would take any radioactive particles and emit them high into the atmosphere away from the populations.

Plant CEO Bill McCollum describes the plant's safety system as robust and more advanced than most plants in the United States.

McCollum said, "Following the events of Japan even before we knew the facts of what happened there, we put together an internal effort to review our preparations, capabilities, procedures, designs and equipment."

Swafford said the most recent task is to complete many stacked situation training's in the near future.

These put engineers in what would be considered the worse possible scenario.

Swafford said, "The whole point of stacking is we are prepared for a Richter scale of about 6 and that would be a factor much higher than we would ever see."