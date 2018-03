DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- The Dalton Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole iPhones from the Wal-Mart on Shugart Road.

The incident happened on March 19th just after 3:30 am.

Police say a man and woman were captured on camera as they shattered the glass on a display case and took a total of four iPhones.

Investigators believe the pair could be from the New England area based on the placement of their license plates on their blue Dodge Neon.

The first male suspect has facial hair, and wore a black jacket and a black baseball cap that didn't appear to have a logo. He also had an earring in his left ear.

The second female suspect had short dark hair and possible blond highlights. She wore dark rimmed eyeglasses, a black leather jacket, and a t-shirt that appeared to say "Patriots".