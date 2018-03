DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- The Dalton Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole camera equipment from the Wal-Mart on Shugart Road.

The incident happened on March 15th just after 1:30 am.

According to police, the suspects were captured on camera stealing more than $3,000 worth of equipment.

They left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

The first suspect is a white male, with a slender build, receding hairline and a dark beard. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans with white sneakers.

The second suspect is also a white male, with a heavyset build with dark hair. He was wearing a coat, dark shirt, jeans or slacks, and white sneakers.

If you have information on either suspect, you're asked to call the Dalton Police Department.