CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A student from Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School is becoming a household name all over America. Lauren Alaina Suddeth made it into the top ten of American Idol on Thursday.

The Rossville, Georgia teenager sang the Supremes' "You Keep Me Hangin' On" during Wednesday night's show. Viewers keep voting her through.

By making it into the top ten, Suddeth will be part of the Fox television show's summer concert tour across the country.

Chattanooga also has a connection to the show. Contestant Paul McDonald's mother teaches at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. McDonald lives in Nashville and will also be on the summer tour by making it into the top ten.

Click here for a link to American Idol's page for Lauren Alaina. Her stage name on the show drops the last name.