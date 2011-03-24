Family of 4 homeless after fire

By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga family of four, two adults and two children are homeless following a duplex fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 1103 Towne Hills Lane. Apt. B to a reported residential fire around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews said the fire was located in the living room of the duplex. The firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the living room, though the rest of the duplex sustained smoke and water damage.

The occupant of Apt. B, told firefighters that she had been cooking and a pot caught fire. She said she tried taking the burning pot outside, but the pot became to hot which caused her to drop it in the living room.

The A side of the duplex did not sustain any damage, and that family did not have to be relocated.

No injuries were reported, but Paramedics with Hamilton County EMS were called to the scene due to one of the parties possibly hyperventilating.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance.

Damage was estimated to be around $35,000 to $40,000.