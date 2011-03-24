Salvation Army warning of scam

By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Chattanooga Salvation Army is alerting area churches, organizations and people who donate funds to the needy of an apparent fundraising scam.

According to calls from local churches, a man claiming to be a Salvation Army employee has stopped by the churches asking for funds to help the needy. The man says he is there to pick up a check to help others with their rent payments. The Salvation Army does not raise funds in this manner.

With needs in the community greater than ever, The Salvation Army reminds its friends that it does not solicit funds "door-to-door." Most funds are raised through the mail or donated online.

Should a person claiming to represent The Salvation Army come to your church, organization or home to request funds without first notifying you of the visit, ask for identification and call the Chattanooga Salvation Army at 423-756-1023. If an ID is not provided, call your local police department.

The Chattanooga Salvation Army receives donations for the needy at 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403 or online at www.csarmy.org