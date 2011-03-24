Dade County High students among Georgia FBLA leaders

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

TRENTON, GA (WRCB)- Colton Moore, a junior at Dade County High School, calls his school "the best kept secret in the state of Georgia." However, it may not be for long. Moore was elected to serve as the 2011-2012 Future Business Leaders of America state president. He will travel across the state representing the FBLA at conferences and workshops spreading the word about the importance of preparing for a career in business or government.

Among other Dade County students involved are: Cody Henderson - 10th grade student who won 1st place in Introduction to Technology Concepts and 4th Place in Computer Problem Solving; Amelia Sarrell (11th grade), Alex Vaughn (11th grade), and Dalton Fuller (10th grade) competed in a group event called Business Presentation. They placed 1st in this event.

FBLA is the largest business student organization in the world. Moore spoke before 9,000 students, teachers and guests in Perry, Georgia this year at a motivational rally. The Dade County chapter consists of 71 members. The school received the title of Gold Level Chapter of the Year which is the highest level a chapter may earn. Principal Josh Ingle says, "I couldn't be prouder of these students. They are hard workers, and they set good examples for their fellow students."

As for Colton Moore, he says the enjoys the challenge of statewide leadership, and says it should prepare him well for his ultimate goal. "I plan to run for President of the United States in 2028," he says. "I will be 35 then, and everything I do between now and then is to build my leadership skills. We have a great nation, and I want to do my part to make it even better."