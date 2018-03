CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga man is now behind bars after allegedly going through area mailboxes and writing checks to himself, all while working as a newspaper delivery person.

Officials arrested James Huckabee Thursday, after finding him hiding under a kitchen sink in a house on Dallas Lake.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they have been investigating this case since last week, after a report of a mailbox theft in Hixson.

They say Huckabee, while working for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, would remove checks from mailboxes, forge his name on the checks, then alter them to be payable to himself.

Huckabee faces a laundry list of charges, including three counts of forgery.