ATHENS, McMINN COUNTY (WRCB) - An Athens man will undergo a mental evaluation after allegedly trying to set a police officer on fire.

Ronald Fisher is charged with attempted second degree murder on a police officer.

Police were called to his home Wednesday on a disturbance, and say he became very upset.

Police say Fisher doused his bed and an officer with lighter fluid.

As he tried to ignite a lighter, police tackled him and took him to jail.