WRCB Staff

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA CO., TN (WRCB) An early morning fire keeps firefighters in North Georgia very busy.

The fire broke out around 4:30 at a residence on Post Oak Road in Ringgold.

Officials on the scene tell us the fire started in the kitchen and they were able to quickly contain it.

An elderly woman who lives there was able to get out safely.

A dog that was rescued needed oxygen but they believe it will be alright.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.