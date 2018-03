WRCB Staff

Update 8:10am

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) One person is dead and several more injured in an accident on Interstate 24 Thursday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Grundy County Sheriff's Office are working the scene.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 that the call came in around 6:15 of a tractor trailer and a van colliding.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, other victims were transported to area hospitals, some by Life Force.

Eastbound traffic is being rerouted at mile marker 127.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) An accident closes parts of Interstate 24 eastbound Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:15am EST at mile marker 129.

Details are limited but we do know a tractor trailer and another vehicle have collided.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.