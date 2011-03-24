UPDATE 3: County employee killed in fatal HWY 58 crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- We now know the name of the man who was killed on Highway 58 Thursday morning.

Police say 37-year-old Steven Eugene Evans was driving down 58 when his truck broke down.

Due to darkness and no street lighting, Evans tried burning a garbage bag to the rear of his truck to warn oncoming traffic, that's when another driver hit him.

That driver was 29-year-old Timothy Walden of Ten Mile.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene and Walden was taken to Erlanger for non-life threatening injuries.

Evans was a crew leader for Hamilton County Public Works and a 16-year employee of the county.

"News about Steven Evans passing is truly shocking," Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County Mayor said in a written statement. "Fellow workers today told me that Steven was a dedicated worker who never had a bad word said about him. One person described Steven as a sweetheart, a true southern gentleman, the nicest guy you would ever meet."

"Most importantly Steven was a loving husband, a father of three and leaves behind to his daughters, Ashley, Brooklyn and his son Bailey, a legacy of commitment to this community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steven's wife Christal and their children," Mayor Coppinger added.

An investigation is underway, however, it appears no charges will be filed.

