Wife, son indicted for doctoring photos

By Callie Starnes

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A Chattanooga grand jury has indicted a mother and son on charges of perjury and tampering with evidence.

They're accused of doctoring pictures that led to prosecution against a family member.

Last year, Murad "Marc" Abdelnour was accused of vandalism and harassing his ex-wife's family, owners of Giorgio's Men's Warehouse on Market Street.

Abdelnour's ex-wife, Sana Dabit, and her family claimed photos taken from security camera footage outside their business showed Abdelnour putting glue in the locks.

A defense expert took the stand to testify the photos were doctored. The case against Abdelnour was then dismissed.

Now it is Abdelnour's ex-wife and son facing charges for tampering with evidence.

"It does not make me feel better," said Abdelnour, "but it's very important for people to know who's telling the truth and who's not."

Abdelnour has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against his ex-wife and son. Both told Channel 3 they have no comment on the issue. Their attorney, former Judge Walter Williams, also declined to comment.

Sana Dabit and Pierre Dabit will be arraigned next month.