Did Elizabeth Taylor honeymoon on Lookout Mountain?

Rich Sobolewski

WRCBtv.com Editor

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Local legend says that Elizabeth Taylor once spent her honeymoon at Lookout Mountain.

But is it true?

Certainly Dame Elizabeth had more than her fair share of marriage and honeymoons - eight to be precise.

Legend says the Taylor and husband number four, crooner Eddie Fisher, spent their honeymoon at Lookout Mountain Hotel, now Carter Hall on the Covenant College campus.

From our research, we've discovered that after the May 12, 1959 wedding in Las Vegas, Taylor and Fisher headed to the Mediterranean for their honeymoon. Reports put the couple on the yacht "Oinico" in Barcelona, Spain days after the ceremony.

Certainly, Taylor could have vacationed at Lookout Mountain and the trip was mistaken for one of the many honeymoons.

Jen Allen, Chief Communication Officer for Covenant College tells Channel 3 Eyewitness News the rumor has been around for years, but there is no evidence one way or another that Taylor and any of her husbands stayed at the Lookout Mountain Hotel.

Taylor passed away Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angles of congestive heart failure. She was 79. Fisher died in September of last year at age 82 from complications of a hip surgery.