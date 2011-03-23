23 people arrested for gambling

By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police have arrested 23 people in connection to a gambling operation.

The Chattanooga Police Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 5916 Brainerd Road and seized $3810 along with a large amount of gambling paraphernalia.

Police also found three Flat Screen TV's, a monitor/surveillance camera, and a large amount of gambling paraphernalia.

Police arrested Patrick Moore, Robert Elliot, Robert Kitchen, Jeremy Gray, April Connell, Christopher Nowell, Joshua Turner, Norman Mckeldin, Michael Davis, Kristy Bailey, Christopher Banther, Colin Lano, Randolph Book Jr., Thomas Yarborough, Kevin Miles, Michael Thurmond, Freddy Williams, Herman Holt, Robert Fears, Richard Gladney, Jimmy Sowell, Tawana Lattimore, and Corell Simpson.

Moore is charged with gambling promotions/ possession of a gambling device. The rest are all charged with illegal gambling/ possession of a gambling device.

The warrant was executed as a result of information received about the operation and the heavy amount of foot traffic going in and out of the building.