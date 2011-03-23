UPDATE: Teen gets $25k bond in school sodomy case

By Antwan Harris

Eyewitness News Reporter

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Detective Jim Whitehead is still looking over his notes on his most recent case involving 18-year-old Shawn Fry.

He says sexual abuse cases involving young people are never easy to handle, but he's grateful the alleged victim came forward with this information.

"As a victim, go tell authorities or school. Go tell parents or law enforcement. Don't let it pass and not say anything," says Det. Whitehead.

The police affidavit says March 9th, Fry performed oral sex on a 16-year-old in the boys bathroom at Murray County High School, sometime between 1:30pm and 2:30pm.

After the victim talked with school authorities, they immediately called the police.

This falls under the state rule of being "mandated reporters."

"When we become aware there is an allegation that a child has been sexually abused or there has been neglect, then we report that to law enforcement," says Murray County Schools Administrative Services Director Dean Donehoo.

Detective Whitehead said police picked up Fry March 10th at the high school after confirming the victim's story

Donehoo said in light of the scrutiny the school system has faced over its handling of recent bullying accusations, they acted as quickly as possible in this case.

"It's disturbing anytime you hear a situation where a child is put in a dangerous situation, absolutely," says Donehoo.

Detective Whitehead said any victim of sexual abuse should come forward with information.

If not, the long term effects can be detrimental.

"If a child let this happen and didn't report it and there was no follow up, it could scar a young person for life," says Det. Whitehead.

If convicted, Fry could face a life sentence, which is 25 years in Georgia.

Investigators tell us fry doesn't have a previous record and is still behind bars.

We'll let you know when a court date has been set.