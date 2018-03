by Nick Austin

Storm alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV)--For anyone interested in becoming an official SkyWarm severe weather spotter for the National Weather Service (NWS), there is a free class available Thursday, March 24 at 7pm ET. The class will be held in Beech Lecture Hall at Lee University in Cleveland, TN. For more information, email Tim Troutman at the NWS Morristown office, tim.troutman@noaa.gov