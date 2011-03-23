Billboards challenge mayor over gangs

Working Together For You

A billboard on Highway 153 addresses Mayor Ron Littlefield and the issue of gang violence in the Chattanooga, Tenn., area. The International Brotherhood of Police Officers launched a billboard criticizing Mayor Littlefield. CTFP photo by Jenna Walker

Kate Harrison

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) - An electronic billboard on state Highway 153 flashes: "Mayor Littlefield is too busy fighting police to pay attention to gang violence. And the gangs couldn't be happier."

Several ads rotate, and then another ad pops up: "Chattanoogans take gang violence SERIOUSLY. Too bad the mayor doesn't. Mayor Littlefield: step up or step aside."

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 673 bought space on two electronic billboards, which went up Monday afternoon, according to Phil Grubb, president of the police union.

Grubb said the billboard attack is a part of a campaign the union is launching to express disapproval of recent decisions made by Mayor Ron Littlefield and Chattanooga City Council.

