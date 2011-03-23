UPDATE 7: Watches and Warnings issued for Channel 3 viewing area

10:30pm Wednesday

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dade County and Central Walker County until 11:15pm EDT.

10pm Wednesday

Severe Storm Warning for Cherokee Co NC, Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea Counties in TN until 10:45pm EDT

9:42pm Wednesday

Tornado Watch for Bradley County, Hamilton County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Polk County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Dade County, Murray County, Walker County, Whitfield County, Cherokee County N.C., until 2am Eastern.

9:23pm Eastern Wednesday

Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jackson County, Alabama until 9pm Central.

8:54pm Wednesday

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bledsoe County, Bradley County, Hamilton County, McMinn County, Marion County, Meigs County, Rhea County, and Sequatchie County until 10pm Eastern.

8:40pm Wednesday

Tornado Warnings issued for Northern Bledsoe County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Eastern Polk County, and Rhea County until 9:30pm Eastern.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in the area until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Counties included in the watch are: Hamilton; Bradley; Bledsoe; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Polk; Rhea; Sequatchie; Cherokee,NC; Clay, NC

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop. A tornado warning will be issued if a tornado is spotted or indicated by radar.

Channel 3 Storm Alert Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys will break into regular NBC programming if conditions warrant. Stay with Channel 3.

Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV)-- A strong low pressure system will bring a cold front across the Tennessee River Valley today, triggering strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of it this afternoon and evening.

The main concerns with these storms will the possibility of damaging winds and, with extremely cold air aloft, large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but the chances are slim.

The system should move quickly through the Channel 3 viewing area, exiting the eastern counties by late tonight, sparing us from heavy accumulating rain and flooding.

Drier, cooler weather will follow for Thursday and Friday.





