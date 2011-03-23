Upcoming Outdoor Events in Chattanooga Area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Upcoming Outdoor Events in Chattanooga Area

Have a fishing, hunting or outdoors related event?

Email events@channel3outdoors.com

The upcoming outdoor events for Chattanooga Area are:

---------

Chattanooga Bass Association 2016 Schedule

February 24, 2018
March 17, 2018
April 14, 2018
May 12, 2018 (Sunday)
June 9, 2018 (Day)
June 23, 2018 (Night)
July 14, 2018 (Day)
July 28, 2018 (Night)
August 11, 2018 (Day)
August 25, 2018 (Night)
September 15, 2018
October 6, 2018


 ----- CLASSIC ------
October 20 - 21, 2018

(All Tournaments are out of Chester Frost Park)
$2,000 First Place Guaranteed
For more info on fishing the CBA Tournaments visit www.cbatournament.com

---------

