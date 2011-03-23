On June 1st the elevation of Chickamauga Lake was 682.18 and falling. The surface water temperature in the main lake is around 75 degrees. (To check daily elevations and projected levels of Chickamauga Lake visit :(https://www.tva.com/Environment/Lake-Levels/Chickamauga)

Crappie: Crappie fishing is good on Chickamauga Lake. Crappie are being caught around structure and old grass beds in 10to 16 ft of water. Tubes and minnows seem to be the best producers. Some good catches reported also around docks and bluff walls.

Bass: Largemouth fishing on Chickamauga Lake is fair. Some bass have moved out on humps and ledges , some still shallow and some being caught out of grass beds. Big jigs , cranks, and swim baits r producing some fish. Some top water action early and late in the day.

Bluegill: Bluegill fishing is good around drops and the ledges in 15 to 17 ft of water using crickets.

Catfish: Lots of Catfish are being caught in the mouth of larger baysand channel banks. Shad cut bait is producing good numbers of cats.

Fishing Tip: Practice catch and release; get a photo and get her back in the water to be caught again.

Submitted by: Chattanooga Fishing Guides

www.chattanoogafishingguides.com