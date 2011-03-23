Dalton Police seek fourth suspect in armed robbery

DALTON (WRCB) - Three people are in custody and a fourth on the loose in connection with an armed robbery.

Dalton police arrested Casey Renee Cantrell of Tunnel Hill, Tiffany Whitton of Dalton, and Tracy Chambers of Dalton. They are searching for Matthew Wesley Stone of Tunnel Hill.

On March 7th, police answered a burglary and armed robbery call at 939 Avenue F.

The victims told police there was a knock on the front door and someone telling them to open up. When they refused, someone started kicking in the door. At that point the female victim ran and hid in the bathroom and called 911.

Police say one of the suspects started hitting the bathroom door with a tire iron. Two of the suspects were recognized by the victims as Tiffany Whitton and Matthew Stone.

The suspects left when the police were called, taking the victim's purse with them.

During the investigation Whitton told detectives that the victim had stolen some money from her and she had gone to get it back. Investigators think the money may have been part of a drug deal for pills which weren't delivered.

All four suspects face several charges including armed robbery, burglary, possession and use of drug related objects.

Anyone with information about Matthew Stone is asked to call the Dalton Police Department.