Update: Late night shooting on Highland Avenue

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Chattanooga police are investigating a late night shooting on Highland Avenue.

Twenty one year old Edward Rollins was shot four times by an unknown gunman as he was walking home from a friend's house around 11:30 Tuesday night.

When he entered an alleyway near Highland, he ran into two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a chrome plated handgun and began shooting.

Rollins told police he turned to run and that's when he was hit in the leg. He kept going and was hit multiple times in the ankle, arm and hand before he fell. Rollins is at the hospital and listed in stable condition.

He was not able to give police a description of the suspects.

If anyone has information on this incident, they're asked to contact the Chattanooga PoliceDepartment at 423-698-2525.

