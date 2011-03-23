James' 3-point play pushes Georgia women into Sweet 16

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Jasmine James scored on a putback with 2.1 seconds left, then made the subsequent free throw to lift Georgia to a 61-59 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 5-foot-9 James caught the ball in midair after a missed jumper by Porsha Phillips, tossed it in and drew a foul to move the Lady Bulldogs (23-10) into the round of 16 for a second straight year. Florida State (24-8) didn't get another shot off as Christian Hunnicutt's pass to Courtney Ward at midcourt went out of bounds as time expired.

The Seminoles didn't have a field goal over the final 10 minutes.

Georgia, which had lost four of its last five regular-season games, plays Texas A&M on Sunday night in the regional semifinals in Dallas.

Anne Marie Armstrong scored 15 points and James had 14 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Cierra Bravard led the Seminoles with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.